Am I the only one who thinks that it is insane to let people out of jail because of the coronavirus while the rest of us are being held prisoner in our homes? This makes no sense. The inmates are in a confined area, and since they are not getting visitors they don't have a lot of exposure, so they should be safe. I realize jail workers could carry the virus, so they should be tested. If they test positive they would have to stay home. The prisoners should be tested and if any of them has the virus, they can be isolated. If they are seriously ill, they should be sent to a hospital. Once they are released from prison, they will be adding to the number of people going out to stores.
As a footnote, I wish everyone would quit criticizing President Trump's handling of the virus situation. When he stopped all travel from China in late January, he was called racist, and then a few weeks later, the liberals criticized him for not doing something sooner. You can't have it both ways. Let's face it: The mainstream media hates him and will criticize him regardless of what he does. If Barack Obama were president and did the same things as Trump, they would be praising him for his genius.
I really feel sorry for all of them because they are going to have Trump around for four more years.
Christine Zienkiewicz
Canonsburg