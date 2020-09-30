Nineteen years ago, our nation was brutally attacked. Not only did the terrorists kill our fellow Americans, they used our fellow Americans' planes to take down the Americans.
The day of Sept. 11, 2001, should never be taken lightly.
So many people lost their lives, on the planes, in the buildings, and on the ground. First responders, firemen, and police also lost their lives responding to the worst attack on American soil. People are still dying today of cancer from the smoke.
This year, with COVID-19, unrest in our country, the ceremonies still should have taken place, and all the fellow Americans who lost their lives should have been remembered in a proper way. With social distancing, masks, and, let's not forget, common sense.
I was disheartened when I went to a tribute for 9/11 with no sirens on all the engines, police cars and paramedic vehicles. Just silence: no bell to be rung and no message of this solemn occasion, only a distant siren from a fire company. So sad.
This is history, and it can't be changed. I pray to God that it will never be forgotten. Shame on anyone who forgets that day.
Kathleen Lucciola
Carmichaels