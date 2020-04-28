The April 22 article about keeping your vehicle locked brought to mind an event near San Francisco. My wife, Nancy, and I took a tour to an overlook of San Francisco, the bay, the bridge and Oakland. After several minutes of viewing, I went back to my seat on the tour bus. I watched a man walk up to a parked car and with a heavy metal object, he broke the driver's side window. He reached inside the car and removed a purse. He then moved to another car and repeated the activity.
My advice is to never, never leave any valuables in plain view in your car. Take the valuables with you or store them in the trunk.
Clarence M. Spicer
Washington