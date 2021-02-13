The recent news of Gov. Tom Wolf proposing increased spending and raising taxes was a shock to me, especially in light of the pandemic and the stagnant economy. A large part of that, I guess, goes to our schools, some of which are not open and are holding remote classes. Maybe they should cut the taxes.
If I had a choice where my tax dollars go, it would be to the health care workers. Some of their obligations are 24/7, 365 days a year. Or to the hard-working people in the failing restaurant industry. How about the people behind the cash registers?
James Zlamal
Claysville