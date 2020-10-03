It cannot be a surprise to anyone that there is a very important election on Nov, 3. It is probable that all of the supporters of the current president will turn out to vote because they know support of their candidate is critical for his reelection. They understand that if they do not turn out in huge numbers their candidate is unlikely to win.
That leaves it up to those who are not fans of the president to do what they need to do to defeat him. As the old saying goes, “It is time put up or shut up.’”
If you are ready for a change, it is up to you to bring that about. I still remember standing at the voting machine in the last presidential election thinking, "I really do not want to do this.” I did not care for either candidate, having once said that Hillary Clinton was the last person I would vote for. However, I did vote, even though it pained me to do so.
Every one of us absolutely must cast our ballot this year. If you don’t vote and the wrong person wins, you have forfeited your right to complain, and you must be prepared to accept whatever comes to pass without comment. If you vote for a third-party candidate, which I do understand, you must ask yourself if your vote has been wasted.
I have already applied for my mail-in ballot, but should a court decide that procedure is not legal I will be prepared to wait in line as long as is necessary. If poll watchers become as aggressive as I have heard they might, I am prepared to spend my day at our local polling place escorting people who feel intimidated so they can cast their vote.
Nobody will take away my right to vote in this election, and you should be determined that your vote is cast as well. Voting is a right and a privilege that too many of us forfeit. Please get out and vote.
Stanley Myers
Washington