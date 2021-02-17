This is in response to Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman wanting to improve the food at the senior centers. I have been eating lunch at the Canonsburg Senior Center for 13 years and I have never had a bad meal. We can't have roast beef or ham every day. We don't have the money. Maybe the Washington County jail gets more money for their food budget.
I have eaten some of those "replacement meals" the county wants to give us. There isn't enough, and the meat and potatoes are on top of the vegetables.
Just leave things the way they are.
Lee Jones
Canonsburg