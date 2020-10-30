Rushing Amy Coney Barrett through the confirmation process, just days before the presidential election, was not the most ideal situation.
Yet, Barrett never asked for the nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, which placed her in the middle of a highly contentious and controversial battle. And because Barrett will bring skill, humility and grace to the Supreme Court, along with her over-the-top qualifications, I find it difficult to hold the untimely confirmation against her.
For some senators, it may have been a tough call of conscience, as their heads and hearts competed for justification. But if Barrett had not be confirmed, it would have been a major loss for the court.
JoAnn Lee Frank
Clearwater, Fla.