I am writing this letter to congratulate the residents of Washington County. Over the past week or so, I have been to the grocery store, a couple of big-box stores, and to stores that sell animal food. I am extremely grateful that I have seen almost nobody in those stores who was not wearing a mask.
Reports I am getting from other places, both personal and through the media, indicate this would not be true everywhere, and I am grateful that I am living someplace where the residents care enough about their personal health, and the health of others, to do the right thing, even though it is unpleasant and uncomfortable.
I am reasonably sure that we are in for a difficult winter, and I encourage everyone not to become complacent and stop wearing their masks and keeping a safe distance from each other.
There will be an end to this COVID mess sooner or later, and with everybody’s help it will be sooner. Everybody keep the faith, protect yourself, and protect those around you.
Stanley Myers
Washington