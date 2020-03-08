In his March 4 letter to the editor, Clyde Brautigam commented on why college students support Bernie Sanders.
Sanders promises he will forgive all student loan debt. I say why stop there? Let's include car loans, credit cards, cellphones, rent, food, gas, utilities, insurance and whatever else you can think of. Big Brother Bernie is writing checks these college kids won't be able to cover 30 years from now, especially during the time when they are trying to raise families and save for retirement.
It will be only then that they will understand what life in reality is all about and how misinformed they were by a man who actually made them believe Santa Claus is real.
Dominic Broglia
Canonsburg