It appears most recently that candidates for elected office are of the opinion that their military service makes them an expert in political affairs of the state and national arena. I assume they are attempting to curry the favor of military-minded individuals or perhaps even militia-minded folks! That might be true for several of these running for office who state they want to "take our country back." Back from what, I ask? Do they support the January 2021 insurrection that wanted to "take our country back" and hand it over to Donald Trump who legitimately lost the presidential election? Does their military service make them experts in this "big lie" argument?
I believe most Americans don't want anyone telling us they want to "take OUR country back." Back to what? I further ask. This is "my" country as well as theirs, and I am proud of the United States of America – a country still in a wonderful experiment of free people living in a democracy. I fear anyone wanting to take "our" country back from this democracy. If military service makes one an expert in democracy, then I, too, would fall into that category. I served my tour in the combat zone of Vietnam in 1968-69 in the 171st Assault Helicopter Company in an LZ (landing zone) carved out of a jungle area outside of Duc Pho (sure, we all know where that is) and the 48th AHC outside of Ninh Hoa (another booming area). However, I do not boast of my combat experience and only speak proudly of it when asked and then ... humbly. I believe some of our candidates should do likewise. Candidates who use their military service as their propaganda do not get my vote.
One further thought: Dr. Mehmet Oz should go back to New Jersey and leave Pennsylvania alone. His short stint in Pennsylvania does not make him an expert in Pennsylvania's affairs and certainly not in the COVID field. And as for corny, childish ads, there is one ad that is really an insult to my intelligence and should be an embarrassment to the candidate. If ridiculous in an ad, I can only imagine how he would act in office!
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (ret.)
Washington