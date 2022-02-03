Now that another election season is upon us, we’re beginning to see television ads for those who want to be our next U.S. senator. One of those folks is Mehmet Oz, whose claim that he knows and cares about Pennsylvania is dubious since he’s lived in New Jersey for more than 30 years.
Even more questionable are his campaign ads. Has anyone noticed that not one person in these ads is wearing a mask or social distancing, especially him? We see him sitting in a restaurant booth, close-talking with other people, and in other ads being face-to-face with children, while claiming that “Washington got COVID wrong.” Evidently, his Hippocratic Oath doesn’t apply when politics is involved so we should just pretend there’s no contagious virus.
This does tend to portray his profession and his pleas for support in a bad light. Oh, well, maybe he just plays a doctor on TV.
Bob Willison
Rices Landing