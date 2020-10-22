A student at the Washington Park School was recently diagnosed with COVID-19, justifiably causing a stir. Let us all pray that he recovers smoothly, quickly, and without lasting effects. Apparently, he is a player with the school district’s youth football program.
There have been at least three, and possibly four, youth football events at the school district’s field behind the old East Washington High School. Out of my own interest in the program, I stopped by there on Sunday, Sept. 27. I was disappointed and dismayed at what I observed. Few facial coverings were seen. A refreshment tent was set up where social distancing was clearly not considered. It is not surprising that the virus may be transmitted in this environment.
People, please do the right thing! Protect yourselves and everyone else. Wear a mask when in public! Wearing that mask means covering both the mouth and nose. Wash your hands often with soap and water and hand sanitizer. Maintain social distancing. While donning a face shield, alone, offers protection to the wearer, it provides almost none of the same to others. In short, shields alone do not count.
And get a flu shot!
Douglas T. Corwin Jr., M.D.
East Washington