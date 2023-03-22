Do the numbers! After reading recent articles, I did just that.
The Observer-Reporter reported that 50 Pennsylvania senators spent $125 million in 2022 on staff salaries; the 203 members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives spent $222 million, plus $45 million for other expenses. That comes to $1.5 million per legislator.
In addition, they get a monthly car allowance, plus mileage to and from Harrisburg, meals, lodging and gifts from lobbyists.
Another disturbing article dealt with college indebtedness. A young man quoted in the article said he owed $40,000. He has to make $408 in monthly payments for 20 years. That would come to $97,920 over the life of the loan.
Do the numbers. Then ask yourself how this can happen and what can be done so that future college students aren't living with an unbelievable burden.
As to the legislators, ask the age-old question, "What have you done for me lately?"