Do some fact checking
Short and simple. While the White House resident made many gleaming claims and statements in his state of the union speech, I would simply ask his supporters to fact check on your computers to find out if his claims are accurate. Begin with Donald Trump’s position on “pre-existing conditions” and go from there. He has shown again to be an expert in lying to Americans to pump up his supporters and blindside the public.
And veterans, he is fooling you again. Who do you think has pushed for increases in military pay? The Democratic representatives in Congress, that’s who! Please do some “fact checking” and don’t be fooled again.
Rev. Joseph Lewandowski (retired)
Washington{&end}