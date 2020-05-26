Do not advocate anarchy
Anarachy is defined by the American College Dictionary as a state of society without government or law. An anarchist is defined as any person who promotes disorder or incites revolt against an established rule, law or custom.
We are clearly mistaken to believe politicians represent “better angels” in our midst. During unfathomable loss, personal and material for some, inconvenience for others, we are harangued by party hacks with political and personal motives.
Laws apply equally and exist to benefit the majority. Who among us is not irritated by waiting at slow traffic signals? Without laws, simply because it is there, taking groceries, money, accessories, anything, assures the biggest bully prevails. It’s a do-as-you-like, all-others-be-damned mentality.
This attitude and advice will produce forces that undermine the general good and further erode our faith in the competence and purpose of our leaders. Equally frightening is the probability foreign governments, i.e. Russia, China, Iran, underwrite and foment dissension to weaken our nation.
Change the laws, vote, do not advocate anarchy.
Dorothy Acciai
Washington{&end}