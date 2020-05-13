To letter writers who want to blame President Trump for our nation's divisions and dissensions, I have two questions: Who labeled conservatives as "people who cling to their guns and Bibles?" Who called conservatives "deplorables?"
Those slanders predated Trump. And our divisions and dissensions sadly existed before the aforementioned individuals or Trump.
While I wish the president were more conciliatory toward his critics, I must say I have never seen so much vitriol toward a president or greater efforts to undermine a presidency.
If both sides don't back off, our great republic won't last very long.
Richard Kaufmann
Canonsburg