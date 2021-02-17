The hyperbole employed by the Feb. 15 letter to the editor bearing the headline, "Shadow Campaign Revealed," leaves me truly disheartened of the continuing divide in this country.
I actually read the Time article and it's clear that the letter writer cherrypicked the "facts" to support his opinion. Basically the whole gist of the piece by Time was to illustrate that groups were banding together to ensure a fair election no matter who the winner turned out to be. I will remind that in Pennsylvania, the mail-in ballot provision was passed by Republicans and signed into law a full year or more before 2020.
I'm not going to do your homework for you, so find and read the article yourself. You'll find a much better representation of the facts, not blinded "opinion." 'Course, opinions are like ... well, you know.
David Jones
Washington