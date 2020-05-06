Now that we are required to wear masks during this pandemic, I am seeing something that is quite alarming: discarded masks and gloves on streets, roads, lawns, sidewalks and parking lots. It's disgusting!
Please, after you have taken these off, discard them appropriately and safely. By not doing so, we are negating a lot of the good we are trying to achieve by wearing them. It is bad enough seeing the normal everyday trash and garbage strewn about, let alone having this on top of it. I know we are getting weary of the safety guidelines, rules and restrictions, but if we try to follow them as much as possible, we can hopefully put an end to this virus a bit sooner and perhaps get back to our normal lives – or as normal as possible.
Let's all have consideration and respect for our neighbors and friends during this very difficult time.
Marleen Lerch
Washington