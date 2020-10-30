The editorial endorsement of Guy Reschenthaler for reelection to the U.S. House could have been written by Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, or someone from Fox News Channel, and it is disappointing.
Rep. Reschenthaler is a Trump clone with all of the negative consequences that ensue from it. He vigorously defended the president during the impeachment proceedings despite his proven wrongdoing in shaking down the Ukranian president for dirt on a political opponent. He maligned the Honorable Robert Mueller, whose report in no way vindicated the president despite what Trump has asserted.
Reschenthaler stands with the president on virtually every issue, and has adopted his "us versus them" mentality.
The Observer-Reporter touts his support for protecting the health needs of pregnant women who are incarcerated, but what of the millions who would lose their health care insurance if the Trump/Reschenthaler administration succeeds in nullifying the Affordable Care Act with nothing to replace it? What of the consequences for women's health if the Roe versus Wade decision is overturned, something which a majority of Americans would not support?
Support for restrictions on trade, allowing the energy industry to continue to expand, and challenging China are not sufficient reasons to support a member of the U.S. House who is joined at the hip with our president, something which should be worn as a badge of disgrace.
I expect Reschenthaler to win reelection amidst what is likely to otherwise be a blue wave, that wave being something which a majority of the American people support. His continuing to serve in Congress will be one black mark on an otherwise more rosy picture.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township