Disappointed Mastriano not running
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
May 31
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 1
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 8
-
Jun 10
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Disappointed Mastriano not running
In his announcement that he will not run in the 2024 election for the United States Senate seat currently held by Bob Casey, Republican State Sen. Doug Mastriano said that he knows that his decision will disappoint many Pennsylvanians.
The senator is correct. As a Democrat, I am terribly disappointed. I would have enjoyed seeing an election denier, liar, self-appointed moral arbiter, religious zealot, Donald Trump clone, and traitor go down to a resounding defeat if he had been nominated by a Republican Party which is unrecognizable from its former self.
Oren Spiegler
Peters