In reference to Gary Stout’s Feb. 14 op-ed: I disagree that Joe Biden is misunderstood. I think conservatives fully understand his political standing.
He may be a liberal humanist, but not in the “catholic social tradition.” His stance on abortion clearly belies any catholic tradition. Biden is guided not by tolerance of human differences, but by intolerance to differences among citizens. His disdain for citizens who have built great businesses and have achieved the American dream of becoming wealthy is obvious. He’s been a government bureaucrat all his life, so this is understandable. His charge is to dismantle the current economy that benefits those who work hard, save, and seek better employment and life. His desire is a cornucopia of giveaways such as loan forgiveness, doubling the minimum wage, and giving $1.9 trillion away without knowing where the last aid package dollars went. He seeks to inject government into every aspect of citizen’s lives.
As far as being a unifier, he’s not leading a party of unifiers; he leads a party of haters. One need only to listen to the Speaker of the House and majority Senate leader talk about people they work with to recognize their hypocrisy. The calls by his party for retribution against Trump supporters has not been ruled out by Biden either! Biden doesn’t view government as “practical,” as Stout states. Biden views government as an essential component of every day life. He seeks to make government the see-all and know-all for every citizen.
I’d rather think that Ronald Reagan was right when he said, “government is not the solution to our problems; government is the problem.”
Brian Day
Washington