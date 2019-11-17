Although I agree climate change has had a negative effect on our local birds and migrating birds, the Nov. 11 article, "Ruffed grouse among birds expected to be extinct," fails to mention the destruction of the birds' habitats.
Everywhere you look there are woods being clear cut to make way for more housing, commercial developments and more gas wells. Canonsburg Lake has been destroyed by silt runoff by all the past and current development.
Western Pennsylvania Conservancy is a great example of how to protect our environments from developers.
Gary Yarbrough
Canonsburg