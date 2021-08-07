I can see why people do not like Fox News. It is so depressing. All they do is let you know what's going on in the country! They show the videos of the lootings and the shootings and the beatings in the street. They show the hundreds of thousands of illegals crossing the border. Are there any criminals in these ranks, are they bringing in drugs, is there any sex trafficking? Who knows? Are they vaccinated? It's doubtful. What happened to all the rules for anyone coming here? But look for them soon in your neighborhood, as they are being sent all over the United States.
And what's amazing, if you tune in to CNN and MSNBC, you won't see any of this! Not today, not yesterday, not ever. This is a blatant omission of news, and it is purposeful. This is a conspiracy to the nth degree. No Democrat will talk about these issues, and no one from these stations will ever ask any Democrat about them. They all cover for President Biden's unwillingness to address these problems. And anyone who can't see this is not being honest.
All these parties are complicit in their total disregard for the safety and security of the American people. Now I wonder if the half pagers to this newspaper will criticize what we see on Fox, and find praise for what we don't see on MSNBC and CNN?
Robert BonAnno
Washington