Dems need new leadership
In response to Ben Bright’s Aug. 29 op-ed, it fascinates me to have the chairman of the Washington County Democratic Committee lecturing the Republicans, of whom he abhors.
It is quite obvious that Joe Biden is not a centrist. He has been swayed by the left to divert in their direction. That’s a fact. Yes, the Republican Party has moved to the right and become more conservative, only to “right the ship,” if you will.
It’s amusing to read that President Trump has “pushed through hundreds of conservative judicial nominees to federal courts, including two for the Supreme Court.” Isn’t that what presidents from either party do? Who was it that nominated both of the recent female liberal justices to the Supreme Court? Could that have been Barack Obama? Was he not a Democrat?
In response to the billionaires who have supported Trump, was it not the big donors of the Democratic party who gave millions of dollars to Hillary Clinton in support of her candidacy for the presidency, the likes of Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer, George Soros, to name a few? Is that not what democracy is all about?
You mention that the current president has had “multiple extramarital affairs,” but you failed to mention that Joe Biden has on numerous occasions “nuzzled” close to many females in the past. Most of these women say they were frightened and unsettled by his actions. Some were so obvious on the newscasts. Could this be called “sexual harassment” on his part?
What has Biden done for America for the last 47 years? What has Biden done for Black Americans while he and Obama were in office?
You mentioned that at the recent RNC Convention, very few Republican members of Congress and governors spoke. Could it not be because of the pandemic that has affected us all in many ways? How about when none of the Democrats showed up for Trump’s inauguration? Can you just imagine if the Republican members of Congress did not show up for Obama’s inauguration?
How about when Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi ripped up Trump’s recent state of the union address in front of the world? Did that not show complete disrespect for the presidency?
It’s not the Republicans that need to “take back the party.” It is quite obvious that it’s the Democratic Party that needs new leadership, not the other way around. Out with the old and in with the new.
Jacob Zellie
Canonsburg{&end}