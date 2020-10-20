Whenever there is an outcry of all the divisiveness and ill will in our country, it seems the blame is always on Donald Trump. But let's examine a few examples. Who didn't go to this man's inauguration? Who screamed, "Not my president" after he was elected? What party has Maxine Waters yelling, "If you see anybody from that Cabinet ... you tell them they're not welcome?" But these are just a few.
Mr. Trump has many supporters, and if he didn't accomplish anything, why would they continue to support him? A few examples could be, getting rid of Isis, killing terrorist leaders, getting NATO to pay their fair share, a stronger military, less regulations, more employment, criminal injustice reform, more funding for Black colleges, faster access for medical help for veterans, of which I proudly am. And these are just a few.
Perhaps a fact checker could cite any dates and times when anyone on the left, any Democrat or anyone on CNN or MSNBC has ever given credit or ever said anything positive during this man's presidency. Perhaps you can post it on the editorial page so we can Google these instances. But if you can't, I would hope anyone with a sense of decency would see where this bias lies, and that the Democratic Party and the media are the genesis of this rancor, and it's their sole objective to daily stoke these coals of bitter hatred toward this man.
Robert J BonAnno
Washington