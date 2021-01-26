U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb was silent all summer long when Antifa was hunting down supporters of Donald Trump in the street. I watched a video from Portland where a Trump supporter was murdered, execution style. Lamb’s silence was disgraceful, but now he’s on the floor of the House of Representatives claiming “blood is on the hands of Trump supporters,” furthering agitation of an already emotional election year.
On U.S. Rep. Reschenthaler’s social media, he has been consistent, denouncing the violence over the summer and now denouncing the riot at the Capitol, so claims that were made to the contrary are simply inaccurate. Republicans don’t enjoy the protection of the mainstream media like Democrats do, so conservatives often have to do their research to learn the truth of what’s really happening in our political world.
Lamb is playing politics with this unfortunate situation. You can’t call for “healing” out of one side of your mouth while calling for impeachment out of the other.
Philip Renko
Meadow Lands