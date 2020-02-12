Dementia care center an asset to Washington
I recently toured the new state of the art dementia care center at Presbyterian Senior Care. What a beautiful building! It has wonderful lighting, spacious rooms and fantastic views of Washington.
This facility can provide sensory, music, memory and lifestyle engagement for 36 people in a family-oriented environment. It is a place where family members can thrive in a safe environment with freedom of movement. There are comfortable indoor and outdoor settings for resident interactions.
Care providers are specialized in caring for those with dementia. Although not yet opened, preparations are being made this technologically advanced facility to care for family members with various stages of dementia. This includes adult day care for special moments of enrichment. The aim is helping the individual thrive to their highest level.
We are fortunate to have this new center in our community. What an asset to our hometown!
Peggy Wilson
Washington