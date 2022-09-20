David Ball belongs on the comics pages
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Sep 23
-
Sep 24
-
Sep 25
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 2
-
Oct 28
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
David Ball belongs on the comics pages
Everyone should read David Ball’s op-ed, which ran in the Observer-Reporter’s Sept. 11 edition. It’s really funny. I laughed out loud. My wife said it belonged on the comic pages. It’s so full of over-the-top exaggerations and outright falsehoods.
He says “name calling is a typical childish response” when his favored president, the 45th, was known for it. He says Democrats accomplished “absolutely nothing,” when in fact there has been progress on infrastructure, tax fairness, student debt, jobs for Americans, climate change and much more. Even more could be done if not blocked by Republicans. The only thing the Trump administration gave us were tax cuts for the rich and anti-worker, anti-woman, anti-voter judges. Despite his claims, international relations have improved, especially with our allies. Inflation is bad, but it’s a worldwide problem not caused by Democrats.
Ball attacks teacher unions. He attacks the FBI for doing its job, calling it and the Department of Justice corrupt. He repeats conspiracy theories and accusations that have been around for years, never proving to be true or amounting to anything. He accuses the other side, which includes most of us, as being the hateful ones saying, “they hate everyone,” while spewing his hate- filled message.
Along with being funny and bizarre, what Ball writes is also frightening. Suggesting a “declaration of war,” he is not the only Republican raising the possibility of violence to gain power.
Where in the world did he get the idea that President Biden is going to use the military against Americans? We all remember when President Trump had a D.C. street cleared by force for a photo op. The current president has never even suggested anything like that.
Ball asks, “Does anyone see mobs of Republicans?” Yes, breaking the windows of the Capitol and beating police officers on Jan. 6, 2021.
Another reason everyone should read Ball’s piece is that it shows clearly how right Biden is about the dangers created by MAGA Republicans.
Donald Fitch
Amity