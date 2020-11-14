I read with interest the Nov. 11 op-ed written by Dave Ball, and I agree with him 100%. There is so much to be written about the last four years, and it would take up much space in the newspaper.
President Trump endured what would be considered history-changing attacks from the Democrats. It started the day he declared his decision to run for president and it still has not stopped. The Democrats didn’t want unity when he won; all they wanted was to try and stop him. He has endured, and I give him credit for staying strong in the face of adversity.
I feel insulted by the Democratic Party and Joe Biden using the word “unity” when they have no understanding of the true meaning. If there is any type of unity in the near future it will be because the Republican Party, the party of true Americans, will try to do what is right for the country, something the Democrats have long forgotten. All they did in the last four years was to forget about the country and what it stands for. They have tried to change the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and anything else that they could in order to move the country in a direction that our Founding Fathers held dear. That is the beginning of pure socialism, and I cringe at the thought. The next step is communism, and we all know where that leads. Just look at Venezuela, Cuba, Russia and China.
May God Bless America. We are going to need it!
Virginia A. Trois
Washington