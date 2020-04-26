Cruel irony at play
How cruelly ironic that the Washington County coroner’s office is being supplied test kits that are manufactured by a company headquartered in Hangzhou, China.
It’s cruelly ironic because China is the country where the COVID-19 virus emanated. This is the same virus that has killed nearly 45,000 U.S. citizens.
And now test kits are being purchased to determine if the deceased succumbed to the same deadly virus. The coroner’s staff needs to know the nature of death of those deceased.
When are people going to learn the People’s Republic of China is not our friend? Their intent is to exploit and control this country.
How long will it take “saving at Walmart” (a prime China merchandise source) to recoup all of your lost wages as a result of COVID-19 closing our economy?
If and when a vaccine is developed by a U.S. laboratory, do you think it will ultimately be produced here? Not likely. Over 80% of our current pharmaceuticals or components are produced, guess where?
Just remember, all of today’s pandemic miseries came from a single, verifiable source.
Bill Brooks
Waynesburg