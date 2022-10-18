With regard to Gary Stout's Oct. 9 op-ed, "Republicans misrepresenting CRT," the writer's conclusion and supporting premises are false.
There are innumerable liberal American authors, academics, business leaders and common citizens who emphatically disagree with Mr. Stout. They reject both critical race theory and its subversive agenda to undermine our parental authority over our child's moral upbringing. I personally possess a very long list of receipts from my local public school that clearly shows how CRT has morphed from an academic theory into a modern-day pagan belief system.
Whether it's books that unambiguously equate white people with the devil himself or videos demanding that they atone for their sins by confessing their guilt, CRT is simply a false religion and its evangelists are laser focused on pushing an anti-white racism to convert our children into obedient believers via our public schools. This is nothing short of state-sanctioned racism and a radical reversal of the separation of church and state.
CRT is a religion and our public schools have been commandeered as its church. When someone like Gary Stout tells you otherwise, caveat emptor fully applies.