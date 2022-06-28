The actions of an out of control, arch conservative-dominated Supreme Court that is unrepresentative of the country in striking down the nearly half-century precedent of the Roe versus Wade decision was predictable, yet it is still stunning and shameful.
This decision will not serve to end abortion and it will serve to bring about many detrimental unintended consequences, including further dividing us and inflaming passions. It will surely turn out to be a mixed blessing for those who are ardently against the long-established right to terminate a pregnancy and who are today celebrating the ability to inflict their will on women.
We can expect this court to diminish many of our other hard-fought rights: labor, civil, LGBTQ, environmental, and voting, but it will continue to expand gun rights, bringing more weapons to our streets at a time of heightened anger and rage which grips the nation.
I expect the reversal of the Roe versus Wade decision to be reflected upon by historians as a tragic mistake.
Oren Spiegler
Peters Township