Washington County will be well-represented in the upcoming legislative session, as several Washington County Republican lawmakers have been tapped for key roles in Harrisburg and Washington, D.C.
The State House Republican Leadership Team for the 2023-24 session includes the whip, state Rep. Tim O'Neal, R-Washington, and House Republican Policy Committee Chair state Rep. Joshua Kail, R-Beaver/Washington. House Republicans elected them to these critical roles.
In his new role as a whip, O'Neal will track House votes and keep his colleagues up to date on issues and legislation. As House GOP policy chair, Kail's part involves holding hearings on issues and working with his colleagues on policies. Both these roles will help drive the agenda in Harrisburg.
State Sen. Camera Bartolotta was elected to the Senate leadership team in the state Senate, serving as the Majority Caucus Secretary. In that position, she will oversee all executive nominations submitted to the Senate for confirmation, coordinate the review of nominees' backgrounds and experience, and ensure that proper documentation is submitted.
Congressman Guy Reschenthaler will find himself in an elevated party leadership position with a new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. In January, he will assume the role of chief deputy whip, which will involve helping coordinate votes on bills and shaping an agenda. He will serve under Majority Whip-elect U.S. Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota.
We are blessed with outstanding elected leadership in Harrisburg and Washington that will represent our Washington County interests well. These talented elected officials will advance the agendas in the state House and Senate and U.S. House as well as our county and commonwealth.
I want to congratulate them on the honor of being recognized by their colleagues as true leaders as they are.
Washington County commissioner