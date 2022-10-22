It would be gratifying to believe that results from the critical upcoming mid-term election would be available on the evening that in-person balloting takes place. That hope is virtually certain to be dashed.
As we have seen in recent elections, Pennsylvanians appreciate the convenience of mail-in balloting. Consequently, a large number of ballots are being cast by mail.
Pennsylvania is one of a few states that prohibits the tallying of mail-in votes until Election Day. Given the large number of mail-in ballots, this means that the count will continue for possibly many days beyond Nov. 8.
Why is the ability to count the Pennsylvania vote timely not allowed? It is because General Assembly Republicans will not permit it unless in exchange, some measure is added to make voting more difficult and restrictive.
Delaying the counting of votes opens the door to candidates who will claim that the voting system is corrupt because the lead that they may have had on election night has been erased as mail-in ballots are counted. When this chaos occurs, we can thank members of the GOP.