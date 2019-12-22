At the pro-impeachment rally Tuesday night in Pittsburgh, I began a conversation with a woman about the impending impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives. I said that I have remained at odds for an explanation as to why and how Donald Trump holds so much sway and influence over a segment of the voting public. Her answer was her opinion, but it made much sense to me. Trump appeals to a bloc of our citizens who relish seeing other people hurt – economically, politically and socially as the RIGHT thing to do. His bullying tactics of degradation and intimidation were applauded and enjoyed by them.
A perfect example is the joy that was gleefully expressed when the Trump administration enforced inhumane tactics upon families at the southern border. His belittling, mocking and childish name calling, like a third-grade bully on a school playground, are seen as qualities worthy of admiration. With his vociferous megaphone and bully pulpit, Trump generates intense feelings of fear and hatred in the hearts of people who should know better.
As I see it, anyone who thinks that Trump's abhorrent behavior and attitude toward other humans is fine, then I charge that their humanity is perverted, their morality is corrupt and their American belief in fair and equal opportunity is warped. I fervently hope that an American civic trait will never be to disparage, degrade, malign and especially hate others who differ in appearance, customs, language, religion and race.
As long as Trump and his ilk are at the government's helm, I fear these despicable notions will degenerate into the norm of our society. What a fall into perdition that will be for the soul of America! We are supposed to be better than this. Sadly, under Trump's influence, we are speeding toward a shameful society to which no thinking person should ever want our country to sink.
Ronald J. Yamka
Canonsburg