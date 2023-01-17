Constitutional amendments important
In response to the Jan. 12 article, “Challenges Await Shapiro,” may I emphasize the importance of the constitutional amendments that have been proposed.
If someone needs a photo ID to buy cigarettes and alcohol or board an airplane, why shouldn’t they be required to show a photo ID to vote? Are their rights being denied if they are unable to purchase certain items or use certain transportation? The integrity of our elections is of utmost importance. The state can provide those photo IDs at no cost to individuals whose incomes fall below a legislated amount.
The curtailment of certain regulatory authority currently exercised by a governor ensures that our state is governed by a legislature as well as a governor. Our state constitution never envisioned giving dictatorial powers to a single person. That’s why our state has a legislature that represents the entire state.
Giving the victims of child sexual abuse an expanded opportunity to sue perpetrators also makes good sense. For too many years, perpetrators of child abuse were protected and able to abuse more children.
Our state constitution wisely gives voters the opportunity to amend the constitution. They can vote down as well as approve amendments. That’s democracy!