With COVID-19 killing many people every day, our government had to do something. Unfortunately, their choice of giving everyone $1,200 was not a good one. Many people have gone without a paycheck for seven weeks now and are still out of work. They may never go back to their old jobs. They are going to need much more than $1,200 before they get their next paycheck.
The other side of the government’s choice was even worse. Everyone gets $1,200 back even if they have not lost any money. Senior citizens who live on a combination of Social Security, pensions and savings have lost nothing, but a retired couple with no loss gets $2,400 back.
I suggest that those of us who receive an Economic Impact Payment without any loss in income consider donating it to a local food bank or other organization that helps feed the needy.
Ralph Perkins
Canonsburg