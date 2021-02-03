In response to Kent James' op-ed from Dec. 28 in which he states that Donald Trump is not virtuous because he is challenging the election results: Trump has the right to challenge the results. My question to Mr. James, as well of those letter writers who were critical of Trump is this: Was Gov. Wolf and the Pennsylvania judge who violated Pennsylvania's Constitution by changing the law regarding voting regulations virtuous? I have four grandsons who I have always told that integrity is the most important character trait an individual can have. I don’t believe the governor or judge have integrity. I also question Mr. James' integrity when in an earlier op-ed he took information from a questionable source to slam Trump in which he used the terms “losers and suckers.” His source for this information was about as reliable as locker room gossip.
Finally, I would like to let all of those who voted for Joe Biden that you should expect your taxes to go up and the influx of illegal immigrants to increase. If you are in a business that relies on donations, I think you should expect a decrease in donations because people will have less money to contribute. Biden said he would not increase taxes on those making less that $400,000. However, he also said he will be eliminating the Trump tax decreases so all of us under the $400,000 can expect an increase. I am concerned that he doesn’t understand numbers very well since he said he would not defund the police but would give some of the money to social workers. That is defunding the police. I don’t know about all of you but I want the police to be funded. We need them in a society that is becoming less and less safe.
With President Biden’s term in office now approaching two weeks it is interesting that he is governing with a pen. His executive orders that he has signed will result in a significant number of great jobs lost from the XL Pipeline, which will also increase the price of gasoline at the pump considerably. Say goodbye to the United States being energy independent. I lived through the 1973 oil embargo where people had to wait in gas lines to get gas and some would try to cut in on the lines, which often resulted in violence. And the immigrants heading for our southern border will definitely present problems with the spread of COVID as well as financial demand from the public coffers, i.e., the taxpayers.
Get used to saying, “Yes, your majesty!”
Clyde Clendaniel
Washington