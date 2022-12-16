In his Dec. 14 letter ("County to be represented well"), Washington County Commissioner Nick Sherman expresses his pleasure over Republicans who have recently been provided expanded roles in their state and national elected positions.
He is wrong. Particularly glaring and outrageous is the full-throated support and admiration he expresses for U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler.
Reschenthaler is one of the many Republicans who refused to accept the result of the 2020 election, voting to overturn the result even after the Trump-inspired mob ransacked the Capitol, pummeled law enforcement officers defending it, and sought to murder elected officials including the Speaker of the House and the vice president, in an effort to stop the certification of the legitimate election of Joe Biden.
Those who follow Reschenthaler and his Facebook page find daily bombast: a consistent campaign to smear the president as he tells us how rotten everything is and how it was bliss until Biden stepped in to ruin it.
The polite term for those of Reschenthaler's ilk is "election denier." More accurate are the words "anti-democracy liar" or "traitor."
Conspicuous in its absence from Reschenthaler's daily rantings, of course, is any criticism of the former president who affords stature to anti-semites and white supremacists by hosting them for dinner at his home.
Like others we have seen in the political world, Reschenthaler's military service and work as a district justice did nothing to confer honor and integrity upon him.