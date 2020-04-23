I am responding to Bruce Kauffmann’s broad characterization of Christians as persecutors of the Jews in his April 26 column. Biblical Christians believe the Jews are still God’s chosen people and that Jerusalem and the land of Israel rightfully belong to the Jews.
We understand that Jesus was a Jew and said his death was God’s plan and that the sins of all mankind put him on the cross. The Jews and Romans were no more responsible for his death than you or I.
That much is clear in Jesus’ own words in John 3:14-16, Matthew 20:17-19 and Matthew 26:51-54. Anyone who truly believes the Bible would not persecute Jews.
Richard Kauffman
Canonsburg