In the age of Donald J. Trump and the COVID-19 virus, Washington County is further blessed with our very own oracle in the person of Dave Ball, who regularly favors the Observer-Reporter op-ed page with the same old worn-out Republican fantasies.
In his most recent diatribe on democratic socialism (July 31), mob rule, failing economy, a subjugated population ad nauseam, he feigns concern that readers will say he is engaging in hysterics or trying to scare voters. For example Ball writes on the democratic lack of a "rule of law" while Trump huckleberry Attorney General William Barr attempts to reduce the sentence of Trump's longtime associate Roger Stone's felony conviction.
Further Ball writes of a supposed Democratic plan to stack the Supreme Court while for the past three and a half years the Trump administration has stacked federal benches with numerous unqualified and extreme right-wing judges, and Trump enabler Senate Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing for Obama Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland.
The Republicans use fear mongering and rely on people having short memories while peppering them with self-serving propaganda and nonstop falsehoods from the self-described stable genius who on July 9 passed the 20,000 mark of false or misleading claims, according to The Washington Post. So, yes, Mr. Ball, you are dealing in hysterics and trying to frighten voters. You and people of your ilk scare the hell out of me.
William Cooper
Amity