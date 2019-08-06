All too often people try to minimize the damages they, or their company or organization, have caused. The president of Colombia Gas, Michael Huwar, after the recent explosion which destroyed a Washington County home, immediately went public and both acknowledged Columbia Gas' responsibility and offered full support to the people whose lives had been disrupted and cooperation with the investigating authorities.
Congratulations to Columbia Gas for selecting a leader who leads by example. He is worth emulating. He is a model both for public officials and all the others who have accidentally harmed others.
David L. Wallach
McMurray