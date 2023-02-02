Classification is not the issue with Trump documents
Latest News
Upcoming Events
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 11
-
Feb 13
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 18
-
Feb 23
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.Subscribe
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.Subscribe Login
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Classification is not the issue with Trump documents
There has been a lot of discussion lately about the mishandling of classified documents by present and former officials.
Classification was not the issue when the National Archives and Records Administration began a 20-month effort to recover material former President Trump had taken when he left office. They were requesting the return of things like letters between the White House and North Korean despot Kim Jong Un, not just classified documents. If he didn’t know it was illegal to take documents and other objects with him, the National Archives’ requests made it clear that it was.
The Archives made every effort to obtain cooperation. Only after consistent delays and denials by Trump and his representatives did the process lead to a judge issuing a warrant to search Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. The fact that numerous classified documents, some very sensitive, were among material recovered is important, but not the initial issue and must not obscure the real problem.
Former President Trump took material that belongs to the American people. It appears that he did this knowingly but even if it was initially a mistake, his denials, delays and lack of cooperation have made his actions criminal.
Donald Fitch
Amity