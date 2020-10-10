Gary Boatman wrote a terrific article in the Oct. 2 edition of the Observer-Reporter on the choices looming for our seniors with open enrollment for Medicare on Oct. 15. The only point that needed emphasis is the differences in plan designs and coverages. It is important to examine your choices with respect to doctors and health systems you want to use, as there can be big differences in coverages.
Additionally, when it comes to choosing a prescription drug plan, it is really important to base your choice on the medications you take, not the lowest monthly premium. Many plans offer a much lower premium, but couple it with a higher deductible. Also, new in 2021 is doughnut-hole coverage for insulins under select plans.
All of this information can be accessed on Medicare's website, or by speaking with your pharmacist. Make sure if you are working with a broker they are presenting options based on your needs, not the premium. Choose wisely.
Erich Cushey, RPh
Curtis Pharmacy