Children are suffering, too
Many are suffering consequences due to this pandemic. We are losing our jobs, our livelihoods, and, in some cases, our lives. However, our kids are suffering tremendously. Anyone who says they are getting a quality education online is not home to watch their kids fly through their “curriculum” in an hour or two.
I am certainly not blaming the teachers who are struggling to provide this education within the limits set by their administrators. We are heading into summer with many vacations canceled, pools closed, sports on hold, and most activities suspended. It is said that this virus is much less passed outdoors, so why can’t children resume their activities? We are worried that they will pass this on to their grandparents, but are we not giving anyone credit to use good judgment? And what is the difference in going to parks or trails, which are now crowded due to little choices in outdoor activities, or playing soccer or baseball where they are no less crowded?
As a nana, I feel so sorry for these kids and wish they would lighten up on some of these ridiculous restrictions!
Joanne Zelensky
Washington