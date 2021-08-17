Changes to Sunshine Act are important
The phrase “sunlight is the best disinfectant” rings true with recent amendments to the Pennsylvania Sunshine Act requiring political subdivisions to make available in advance to the public the proposed agenda for any governmental meeting.
Specifically, Act 65 amends the law, relating to the giving of public notice, to require every political subdivision, including the county, to post the meeting agenda on their website at least 24 hours prior to the meeting, which agenda must include a list of each matter that may be considered at the meeting. This change will allow the public to be informed in advance of pertinent issues, and even consider attending the meeting to voice their comments or concerns.
I have been a strong advocate of transparency since taking office. In fact, I was a leader in advancing the live streaming of our commissioners’ public meetings to allow for more public participation.
Thank you to our Washington County legislative delegation for enacting these important changes.
I believe these new amendments to the Sunshine Act will bring about greater transparency and public participation in the government process. And that’s a sunny forecast for everyone.
Nick Sherman
Washington
Nick Sherman is a Washington County commissioner.