Change comic strip offerings
I have been a subscriber to the Observer-Reporter since 1970. Over the years the one consistent habit I have is to make the comics page the last thing I read every day. It leaves a good feeling, no matter what the rest of the news is on any day. I am writing to request that you consider removing two strips. The first, and the worst, is Dustin. The main character, a lazy young adult mooching off his parents, uninterested in keeping a job, is not funny; he is annoying. And the rest of the time the jokes are tired: lawyer jokes, fat jokes, shopaholic women jokes. The other strip is Sally Forth. This strip has turned into an exploration of a dysfunctional family with few characters who are sympathetic.
I follow several comics online and can offer some suggestions for replacements. It would be nice if you could bring back Frazz. New ideas: Sherman’s Lagoon, Adam@Home, One Big Happy, and a personal favorite: Overboard, an impossible to describe strip about modern day pirates.
I know that syndicates have different prices for different strips and that some or all of my suggestions would fail an economic test, but there have to be other, better options out there.
Susan Priest
Washington