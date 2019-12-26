Cell towers vital to society
Dennis Smiddle’s letter of Dec. 16 caught my attention and I feel compelled to comment.
Cell towers on any property are a great source of revenue, as evidenced by school districts and other entities allowing such structures to be erected on their premises. Who can argue with the idea of a long-term lease, for a goodly amount, with little to no maintenance to be provided by the property’s owner?
Mr. Smiddle cites three websites, apparently in support of his opinion that “there is an abundance of evidence” that cell towers are “deleterious”.
One is the online petition for “No Crown Castle Cell Phone Tower near our Canon McMillan Schools!” Nothing more need be said.
A second discusses accidents and criminal activity related the towers. I concede that these problems exist, but are rare, with any man made edifice.
The third, from New Zealand, concerns the perceived dangers of microwave radiation. The most recent information, presented there, appears to be from 2008.
Anyone may consult Professor Google to do their own “research.” Using that technique, I came up with this 2018 post from the American Cancer Society, which most people would consider a reputable organization. Information presented there pertains to what the towers do and how they work. Details are given regarding their emissions and references to scientific reports are provided. However, it is to be noted that this page mainly pertains, but not exclusively, to cancer: https://www.cancer.org/cancer/cancer-causes/radiation-exposure/cellular-phone-towers.html/.
Finally, I believe that these towers are, indeed, “vital.” They are “vital” to communications and to the advancement of our modern society.
Douglas T. Corwin Jr., M.D.
East Washington{&end}