Cellphone towers are not vital anywhere, especially not near children's schools.
The definitions of "vital" are: of the utmost importance; concerned with or necessary to the maintenance of life; full of life and vigor, characteristic of life or living being; relating to, or constituting the sustaining of living tissues.
Cell towers do not meet any of these definitions. In fact, there is an abundance of evidence that shows cell towers can have a deleterious effect on the health and safety of everyone within their range, and this harm can have a more damaging effect on the lives of children.
In regard to the utmost importance definition of vital, some school districts, such as Canon-McMillan, have said that they do not need cell towers near their schools. Their connectivity needs are safety and more functionally met with landlines in every classroom.
As a former Pennsylvania health and safety inspector of child cares, I commend Canon-McMillan for its proactive approach to meet the needs of its schools and to protect everyone’s health and safety. Also, the opinion of this health and safety expert is shared by over 1,400 concerned citizens in our area who have signed a petition opposing a proposed cell tower installation near two Canon-McMillan schools.
To learn more about the health and safety of cell towers, visit the following links, or do your own research on your choice of connected device:
https://www.change.org/p/parents-of-children-in-canon-mcmillan-schools-and-residents-of-north-strabane-no-crown-castle-cell-phone-tower-near-our-canon-mcmillan-schools
Dennis Smiddle
Canonsburg