As a pastor in the United Methodist Church, it is my joy to let you know that, as a denomination, we are celebrating Peace With Justice Sunday on June 7. In the past, on this particular Sunday I have asked for donations for mission projects, given a brief word about doves and peace as part of my message and shook hands with the congregation after the service.
Things are certainly different this year.
I have been challenged to use my gifts and skills in our country's search for justice. My gifts include writing, having a listening ear and using my voice and life as a representative of Christ, especially on Sunday mornings. My skills do not include being able to be in a parade (I walk with a cane), patience (when will we really acknowledge and act as white persons to confront and destroy racism in this "land of the free"), or putting up with bias and prejudice, even though I admit as a human being, I have participated in it myself. I have never had to fear for my children to walk out the door, thinking they may not come back. I have never been without food, clothing or shelter. I have always thought of the church (not the building, the people) as being sensitive to the needs of all people.
Sadly and ashamedly, I have learned so much in the past days, weeks and months. I have learned about my indifference, my lack of action and my secret thought that someone else would take care of it. After all, I have friends who are African American, right?
So please accept this letter of my perspective on this nation's response to the horrible, tragic, shameful events we have seen in the past few weeks, months and years. My gift says – whatever gift God has given you, you use it! Whatever skill you have developed, uplift it!
And never forget – and always remember – we are all God's children. And no matter what we do, what we have done or, especially now, what we haven't done or said, God always loves and forgives us. Just as he loves every neighbor we have.
Peace of the Lord to you!
Rev. Barbara Bailey
Washington